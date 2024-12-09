New Delhi, India

A golden triumph! Payal Kapadia and her film All We Imagine As Light has scripted history. The movie has bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes 2025: Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director (Motion Picture).

Advertisment

Payal Kapadia has made history as she bagged the nominations in the lead category. She became the first Indian woman to get a nomination in the Best Director category.

Kapadia has been nominated alongside Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

Also read: Golden Globes 2025 nominations: Emilia Perez dominates list with 10 nods, Payal Kapadia creates history

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category, the film will be competing against Emilia Perez, The Girl With the Needle, I'm Still Here, The Seed of the Sacred Fig and Vermiglio.

Congratulations to the 82nd #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture: ✨ ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT | USA / FRANCE / INDIA ✨ EMILIA PÉREZ | FRANCE ✨ THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE | POLAND / SWEDEN / DENMARK ✨ I’M STILL HERE | BRAZIL ✨ THE SEED OF THE… pic.twitter.com/xzfsib2iov — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2024 ×

Earlier this year, the female-centric film won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival

Advertisment

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film has been one of the most-discussed movies of the critics' circle. The movie has recently won Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and Best International Feature trophy at the Gotham Awards 2024.

Kapadia's movie tells the story of two immigrant medical workers, Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), living in Mumbai. It is an official Indo-French co-production between Chalk and Cheese Films from India and Petit Chaos from France.

The awards will stream LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play this 6th of January starting at 6:30 AM IST.

(This is a developing story)