Gisele Bundchen has this to say about Tom Brady's linkup news to Irina Shayk

Amid rumours of Tom Brady warming up to model Irina Shayk, reports suggest that Brady's ex-wife, model Gisele Bundchen has reportedly stated that she wants nothing but the best for him. Bunchen, according to a report on PEOPLE, is on holiday in Brazil and has not reacted to the latest link-up news between Brady and Shayk but a source claims that she had in the past stated that she wants Brady to be happy.



Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage in October. 2022 The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10, with Bündchen.



Tom Brady and Irina Shayk link up news



The seven-time Super Bowl champ was first linked to Shayk after he was spotted picking her up at the Hotel Bel-Air last week. They were later clicked returning to Brady's Los Angeles home in teh evening. Brady and Shayk first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, back in June.