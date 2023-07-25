Gisele Bundchen has this to say about Tom Brady's linkup news to Irina Shayk
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage in October. 2022 The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10, with Bündchen.
Amid rumours of Tom Brady warming up to model Irina Shayk, reports suggest that Brady's ex-wife, model Gisele Bundchen has reportedly stated that she wants nothing but the best for him. Bunchen, according to a report on PEOPLE, is on holiday in Brazil and has not reacted to the latest link-up news between Brady and Shayk but a source claims that she had in the past stated that she wants Brady to be happy.
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk link up news
The seven-time Super Bowl champ was first linked to Shayk after he was spotted picking her up at the Hotel Bel-Air last week. They were later clicked returning to Brady's Los Angeles home in teh evening. Brady and Shayk first started talking when they were guests at billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, back in June.
The sportsman reportedly asked Shayk to fly to Los Angeles to spend time with him over the weekend.
"There is an attraction," the source told PEOPLE sharing that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer fling began. According to the source, the two "have been in touch for a few weeks" and "there is a spark."
Tom Brady's other link-ups since the divorce
Since his divorce from Bundchen, he has been linked to several prominent celebrities including actress Reese Witherspoon and later to Kim Kardashian. Later it was revealed that Kardashian and Brady are 'just friends'.
Since his retirement, Brady has been spotted spending quality time with his kids. Neither Brady nor Shayk have confirmed their relationship so far.