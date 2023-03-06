Gigi Hadid opens up about co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik and being a young mom

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who co-parents her daughter Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, recently spoke about co-parenting and shared what it's like to be a young mother. In a candid conversation with a publication, she revealed that she always wanted to be a mom but she never obsesses about it.

The 27-year-old model told The Sunday Times, "I've always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I'm so glad to be a young mom."

When asked about her relationship with her ex-partner Zayn Malik, Hadid said that their co-parenting philosophy is all about "keeping the importance of the child's happiness at the forefront".

Hadid and Malik dated on and off for about five years. The two parted ways just over a year after welcoming their daughter in September 2020.

"You have a long life alongside this person," Hadid said. "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."

In the same interview, Hadid credited her parents for instilling good work ethics in her. She said that even though she is technically a "nepotism baby", she insists that she's worked hard for her success in the fashion industry.

"Technically, I'm a nepotism baby," Hadid said, before adding that despite the fact that she comes from a place of privilege, she never stops working hard for her goals and never takes things for granted.

The 27-year-old model is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid.

"My parents came from very little, (but) I've always acknowledged that I come from privilege," the model shared. "My parents told me, 'Just because you have parents who were successful doesn't mean you shouldn't walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be."

Speaking about her dating life, Gigi admitted that it's hard for her to have a healthy relationship. She explained, "I don't know how anyone expects anybody they see in the public eye to have any sort of normal dating experience if you tie people (to one another) so quickly."

