NTR 30: Janhvi Kapoor shares first look of Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR on her birthday

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle on Monday and shared the first-look poster from her upcoming film opposite Jr NTR, which is tentatively titled NTR 30. With the special surprise for her fans, the actress marked her birthday (March 6).

The actress turned 26 today! Wishes have been pouring in from all four quarters for the B-towner. From celebrities to fans, many have shared social media posts to wish her a very happy birthday.

In the picture, the birthday girl is seen wearing a saree and sitting against the backdrop of mountains securing a river. Going by the look of the poster, the film seems to be quite dark in its treatment. In her Telugu debut film, Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Jr. NTR.

"It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30," the post read. Check it out below!

Responding to Kapoor's post, Jr NTR wrote, "Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday… Have a great one!"

Fans also showered love on the actress as the poster went viral online. One fan wrote, "Best decision you ever took in your film career. All the best mam. (sic)" Another commented, "Happy birthday #jhanvikapoor... It's going to be a blast in Telugu film industry #ntr #ntr30. (sic)" And, one fan said, "Welcome to Tollywood gorgeous. (sic)"

The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and will be helmed by Koratala Siva, who is known for directing hit films such as Bharat Ane Nenu and Okkadunnadu.

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, which is expected to have a pan-India release. On April 5, 2024, the film will hit theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

As the tentative title suggests, this is Jr NTR's 30th film. The actor is currently gearing up for the Oscars as the "Naatu Naatu" song from his blockbuster film RRR continues to be a global rage and is competing against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

The song, moreover, will also be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will broadcast live in India on March 13.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE