In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stun at Paris Fashion Week, pose with Florence Pugh

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra are one of the hottest celebrity couples of the tinsel town. Taking some time off from their work, the duo on Sunday attended the Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.



The couple, who always make sure to fill our Instagram feed with their gorgeous photos and videos, were spotted enjoying each other's company at the fashion event.



The 'Quantico' actress showed up at the Valentino show wearing a dark pink colour loose-fitted attire with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with matching bag and boots. If we talk about her makeup, the 40-year-old actress, kept it simple yet glamorous. Meanwhile, Nick was looking smart in the all-black attire.



Both Priyanka and Nick were looking stunning together as they posed for the paparazzi. Photos and videos of the couple have taken the internet by storm with netizens going gaga over their look and chemistry.