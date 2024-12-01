New Delhi, India

Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino on Saturday criticised a recent decision to ban his film "Queer" in Turkey, vowing to "fight any institution that wants to tarnish" cinema.

Earlier this month, organisers of a film festival in Istanbul said local authorities banned the screening of Guadagnino's film -- the festival's opening screening -- on the grounds that it could "disturb the peace".

The organisers, streaming platform MUBI, as a result cancelled the festival just hours before it was set to open.

During a press conference at the Marrakech International Film Festival, where he is presiding over the jury, Guadagnino said: "They banned the movie because they said the movie was creating social disorder."

"I really hope they do believe that the form of the movie brings the possibility of societal collapse," he added. "Because this means that my belief in the power of cinema is true and not delusional."

Based on William S. Burroughs' novel of the same name, Queer follows an American, played by actor Daniel Craig, as he drifts through post-war Mexico City on a turbulent quest for love.

"I wonder if they've seen the movie or if they are just judging it by the outline or, let's say, the facetious stupidity of some journalist focusing on James Bond going gay," said Guadagnino.

"It's an obtuse censorship particularly in this world where you can download the movie."

The Marrakech International Film Festival, running from November 29 to December 7, features a jury chaired by Guadagnino alongside members such as Patricia Arquette, Ali Abbasi and Andrew Garfield.