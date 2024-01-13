Fauda star Idan Amedi released from ICU after getting injured fighting in Gaza

Israeli actor and singer Isan Amedi, best known for his role in the hit Netflix series Fauda, got badly injured while he was fighting for his nation against Hamas. However, the actor is doing fine now and has been released from the ICU. As per the reports, the actor was shifted to the trauma department at Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan city after sustaining brutal injuries after he was hit by shrapnel. The actor has been serving as an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservist in the Combat Engineering Corps. On Monday (January 8), the actor was airlifted to the hospital in an unconscious condition, and surgery was performed on him. He regained consciousness hours later. Before getting injured, the actor gave a brief overview of his work in an interview as he spoke about the tunnels built by Hamas. “We found kilometers of tunnels here, weaponry, even special weaponry. We’ve been busy the past two days trying to destroy it,” Amedi told a Channel 12 correspondent via Variety.

Born into a family of Kurdish immigrants, Amedi, 35, joined the Israeli forces to fight against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in October last year. Amedi, who was raised in Jerusalem, shot to fame as a singer-songwriter. However, he became known worldwide after he played the role of an undercover agent, Sagi Tzur, in the Netflix series Fauda.

Also read: Oppenheimer, Barbie, The Crown among 2024 Producers Guild Awards nominees



Since he joined the force, the actor has been sharing updates on his Instagram account. The last post he shared was of an Israel badge. Along with the picture, he shared a long message, saying that he's privileged to stand by the side of all his brothers, sisters, and friends who are in this fight.

''We learned the hard way, not for the first time, that our destiny is in our hands. To my friends, brothers and sisters fighting right now in any front, there are no better people than you. There is no greater pride than you. I was privileged to stand by your side,'' the post read.

Several cast members of the Fauda series have joined the Israeli Defense Forces to defend their country. Some members of the show team have lost their lives. The sound editor, Lior Waitzman, and producer, Matan Meir, have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

