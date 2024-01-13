Oppenheimer, Barbie, The Crown among 2024 Producers Guild Awards nominees

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has revealed the nominees for its prestigious Darryl F. Zanuck Award, equivalent to the Best Picture trophy, setting the stage for a heated showdown between Oppenheimer and Barbie at yet another awards ceremony this season. Both films, which dominated the recent Golden Globes but saw Poor Things take the top honour, are among the 10 films nominated for the coveted prize.

The PGA nominations share common ground with the five Directors Guild choices announced earlier this week, featuring acclaimed films like Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, and Poor Things. Joining them in the race for the top prize are the additional contenders American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest.

This year marks a historic moment as it's the first time two international productions, The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall, have been nominated in a single year, adding a global flair to the competition.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award has been a reliable predictor of the Best Picture winner at the Oscars, with four out of the last five PGA winners subsequently claiming the top honour at the Academy Awards. The only exception was in 2020 when 1917 won the PGA, but the Oscar went to Parasite. Last year, Everything Everywhere All At Once took home the PGA award.

In the animated motion picture category, the five contenders are The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

On the television front, drama nominees include The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, and Succession, while the comedy category features Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building, and Ted Lasso.

The PGA has also recognised excellence in documentaries, with nominees including the AP and Frontline collaboration 20 Days in Mariupol, American Symphony, and Beyond Utopia.

The winners of the Producers Guild Awards will be revealed at an untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles on February 25.