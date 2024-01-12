American rapper G-Eazy announces maiden India tour

Good news for music lovers in India as American rapper G-Eazy is heading to India for the first time.

Produced exclusively by Spacebound producers of Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn; the three-city tour promises to be an electrifying experience. Boasting a huge list of chart-topping numbers like Me, Myself & I", "Tumblr Girls", ‘"Good Life", "I Mean It", "Him & I", and "No Limit," the internationally acclaimed rapper and record producer is expected to perform in Bengaluru on 10 February, New Delhi-NCR on 11 February and Mumbai on 15 February.

His will not be a solo performance. G-Eazy will joined by a host of homegrown hip-hop support acts.

Also read: Michael Jackson biopic gets release date

For the unversed, G-Eazy has collaborated with industry icons like Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone, Cardi B, and many other A-list artists in the past. Over the past decade, G-Eazy has cemented himself as one of the most popular and influential artists in the rap game, earning accolades such as Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People’s Choice Award and American Music Awards.

In a statement, G-EAZY said, "Namaste India! I'm beyond excited to bring my music to the incredible fans in a place that I’ve heard so many amazing stories about. This marks my first-ever tour in the country, and I can't wait to experience the energy and enthusiasm that Indian audiences are known for. Get ready for an unforgettable night – we're going to make history together"