Michael Jackson biopic gets release date

We finally have an official release date for the Michael Jackson biopic in place. Backed by Lionsgate, the project is directed by Antoine Fuqua. Michael Jackson’s role will be played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson.

Universal Pictures has international rights to the biopic apart from Japan. The film will be released on April 18, 2025.

The film is produced by Graham King, who has already belted out a hit biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. He will produce along with John Branca and John McClain, who are the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate. John Logan has written the script.