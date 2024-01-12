Michael Jackson biopic gets release date
Michael Jackson is finally taking shape and will release in 2025.
We finally have an official release date for the Michael Jackson biopic in place. Backed by Lionsgate, the project is directed by Antoine Fuqua. Michael Jackson’s role will be played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson.
Universal Pictures has international rights to the biopic apart from Japan. The film will be released on April 18, 2025.
The film is produced by Graham King, who has already belted out a hit biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. He will produce along with John Branca and John McClain, who are the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate. John Logan has written the script.
As for the film, Lionsgate wants the biopic to be about all aspects of the pop star’s life and career. It is however unclear whether it will address the sexual abuse controversies that have surfaced in recent years. The pop star has been accused on several occasions of sexually abusing children. There was even a documentary by HBO called Leaving Neverland that discussed the two alleged assaults. It came out in 2019.