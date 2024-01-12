SAG-AFTRA investigates Vincent Gallo for allegedly making sexual remarks during casting for The Policeman

Vincent Gallo, the acclaimed actor known for his work in The Brown Bunny, is currently under investigation by the Sag-Aftra union following allegations of inappropriate comments during the casting process for the movie The Policeman. At least three women have reported Gallo for sexually explicit and unsettling remarks during auditions for the film, according to Rolling Stone.

The investigation was confirmed by a Sag representative who, while acknowledging its existence, declined to provide specific details. The union stated, “We extensively engaged with production regarding the complaints, and while shooting has wrapped, we continue to monitor and investigate.”

The Policeman, written and directed by Jordan Gertner, revolves around the life of James DeAngelo, the infamous Golden State Killer. Gallo, 62, stars as DeAngelo alongside James Franco, who plays a character named Babcock. Filming for the movie took place in December 2023.

The complaints filed by two of the women involved callback auditions for roles as DeAngelo's victims. The third woman chose not to attend her callback audition after learning about Gallo's alleged comments to other participants.

According to the filed complaints, Gallo made sexually explicit remarks and exhibited inappropriate behaviour. In one instance, he allegedly told an actor, identified as "Emily," that she must "truly believe you will die if you don’t do as I say." The complaint details explicit language and manipulative instructions during the audition process.

Another actor, referred to as "Jane," claimed that Gallo discussed "torture porn fantasies" during the audition and expressed a desire for a fully improvised filming environment. Gallo allegedly suggested that scenes involving sexual acts, including simulated rape and bondage, could be filmed without an intimacy coordinator or prior choreography.

"Emily" expressed concerns about feeling unprotected during auditions, describing Gallo as "running the show." "Jane" remarked that others involved in the film seemed to be "under Gallo’s spell."

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Cast Iron Studios, responsible for the casting of The Policeman, expressed gratitude to the actresses for coming forward, apologised for their experiences, and confirmed that an intimacy coordinator was eventually hired for the production.

“We thank the actresses for their courage to come forward, and express our deepest apologies for their experience, which was indeed a first for us, too,” it said in a statement.