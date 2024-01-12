Lisa Marie Presley's untitled memoir to release in October

In a much-anticipated announcement, Random House revealed that a memoir by the late Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, is set to be published this fall. The currently untitled book, which offers a candid and intimate portrayal of Lisa Marie's life, was completed with the assistance of actor Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's eldest daughter.

Riley, the granddaughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, shared her sentiments about the project in a statement released by Random House on Thursday. "Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter," Riley expressed. "Working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest."

Scheduled for release on October 15, the memoir is expected to shed light on Lisa Marie Presley's life beyond being the daughter of the King of Rock and Roll. Financial terms of the publishing agreement were not disclosed.

Lisa Marie passed away exactly a year ago at the age of 54. The coroner's investigation revealed that she died from complications related to bariatric surgery undergone years earlier. She now rests on the grounds of the Graceland family estate in Memphis, Tennessee, where her father passed away in 1977.

Random House disclosed that Lisa Marie had initially wanted Riley to assist with her memoir, but the project was delayed. After Lisa Marie's untimely death, Riley delved into the extensive tapes her mother had recorded as part of her preparation for the autobiography.

"Riley knew that it was time for Lisa Marie’s voice to be heard," Random House stated. The memoir will touch on Lisa Marie's experiences, including her relationship with her iconic father, growing up at Graceland, her complex relationship with her mother Priscilla, and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. It will also delve into Lisa Marie's journey through motherhood and the heartbreaking loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, to suicide.