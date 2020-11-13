Farmers plant trees to wish Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla on her birthday

On the occasion of actor Juhi Chawla’s 53rd birthday on Friday, farmers from the Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu planted trees to convey their wishes to the actor. On Thursday, during the ever of her birthday, the actor had appealed her Twitter followers to pledge trees instead of giving her birthday presents.

“The flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but tress you plant will benefit your children & mine for years. I’m never so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more” read her tweet.

Thank you so much to allll at Isha and all the farming community of Cauvery ...!!! 🙏🙏🌟🌟🙏I was not expecting this .. it moved me to tears !! 🙈💕🙏😇🌿Thank you very much 💖#CauveryCalling@ishafoundation pic.twitter.com/spONJ0v1Nr — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 13, 2020 ×

In a video shared by the actor, many farmers from Tamil Nadu are seen conveying their wishes, while holding saplings that they would be planting.

“You have been providing us saplings for planting, on the occasions of your family members and friends birthdays via the Cauvery calling movement” a farmer is seen telling in the video. Another farmer said that he was sourcing 100 saplings from Isha Foundation and planting them.

Thanking Isha community and farmers for this gesture, the Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner, tweeted, “Thank you so much to allll at Isha and all the farming community of Cauvery! I was not expecting this.. it moved me to tears!! Thank you very much.”

Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, also took to Twitter to wish the Bollywood actress on her birthday. “Namaskaram Juhi - Best Wishes & Blessings on your birthday. No better way to celebrate than to nurture Life that will nurture us for generations to come. Thank you for your consistent support to #CauveryCalling. May you inspire a generation of dedicated eco ambassadors.”

Namaskaram Juhi- Best Wishes & Blessings on your birthday. No better way to celebrate than to nurture Life that will nurture us for generations to come. Thank you for your consistent support to #CauveryCalling. May you inspire a generation of dedicated eco ambassadors. –Sg https://t.co/SCyHf4sTo0 pic.twitter.com/1R4p9GGaHl — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 13, 2020 ×

Juhi Chawla has been a supporter of the Cauvery Calling campaign and has been pledging trees as birthday gifts for many actors and personalities that she looks up to. To celebrate her friend Shah Rukh Khan's birthday earlier this month, she pledged to plant 500 trees.

A first of its kind campaign, Cauvery Calling is aimed at revitalizing India’s lifelines - the country’s rivers. Launched by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the campaign will support farmers to plant 242 crore trees in Cauvery basin, across the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The movement promotes tree-based agriculture that will incentivise farmers to plant high-value trees for economic gain and simultaneously restore green cover in the denuded Cauvery basin.