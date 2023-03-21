Ed Sheeran's life and music take centre stage in upcoming Disney+ documentary. Details here

A four-part documentary series on the life and career of English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to premiere on Disney+ in May, reported Variety. Titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, the documentary comes from Disney Branded Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Sheeran said in a statement (quoted by Variety) that he has "always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting. Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

The documentary series will drop in its entirety on May 3.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement, “In this docu-series, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before. Together with Fulwell 73, we’ve created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions.”

Watch the trailer below!

Ed Sheeran: Life and times

Ed Sheeran was born on February 17, 1991, in Halifax, West Yorkshire, England. He grew up in Suffolk and developed an interest in music at a young age. At the age of 16, Sheeran moved to London to pursue his music career, and he began performing in small venues and at open-mic nights.

In 2011, Sheeran released his debut album +, which included hit singles such as 'The A Team' and 'Lego House'. The album was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the UK charts and receiving a nomination for the Mercury Prize. His second album, x (pronounced "multiply"), was released in 2014 and featured hit singles such as 'Sing' and 'Thinking Out Loud'. The album was even more successful than his debut, topping charts in the UK and US, and earning Sheeran a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

Sheeran's third album, ÷ (pronounced "divide"), was released in 2017 and featured the hit singles 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill'. The album broke several records, including the record for the most first-day streams on Spotify, and it topped charts in multiple countries, including the UK, US, and Australia.

Throughout his career, Sheeran has collaborated with many artists, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber. He has also written songs for other artists, such as 'Love Yourself' for Justin Bieber, which became a worldwide hit.

In addition to his music career, Sheeran has also acted in films and television shows, including Game of Thrones and Bridget Jones's Baby.

