New Delhi

If you missed out on listening to Ed Sheeran live in India, here’s your chance to change that. The global singing sensation will return to India in January, 2025 for a multi-city tour. This will be his biggest tour in India to date as he will perform in six cities including Delhi.

Ed Sheeran was previously in India for his sold-out Mumbai concert in March 2024. It was the same concert where we spotted all the bigwigs of India’s showbiz. Later, Ed partied with the Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai.

Ed Sheeran India tour

As for his next tour to India, exclusive pre-sales to cardholders went live on Monday (December 9). The general sale for tickets to his concerts will go live from today, December 11 at 4 pm.

You can book tickets for the show on BookMyShow. Search “Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x India Tour 2025” on the official website of BookMyShow or on the BookMyShow app on your mobile. You can then choose the city you wish to attend the concert in, choose the number of people and the category, and then make the payment.

As per the venue layout, the categories include ‘General Admission’ at the back, ‘General Admission Plus’ (like a fan pit) in the front, and an exclusive ‘Star Struck Lounge’ for cardholders. While the category-wise prices for the general sale haven't been disclosed yet, the pre-sale prices indicate that the range begins from Rs 4,500 in the Delhi show and Rs 4,000 in other cities.

The India leg of the tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 and will include stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

Here are Ed Sheeran's tour dates and venues:

Pune: January 30 at Yash Lawns

Hyderabad: February 2 at Ramoji Film City

Chennai: February 5 at YMCA Ground

Bengaluru: February 8 at NICE Grounds

Shillong: February 12 at JN Stadium

Delhi NCR: February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground

Ed Sheeran's last appearance in India was in March earlier this year, when he performed a sold-out show at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. During his visit, he also visited an orphanage, and hung out with Shah Rukh Khan his wife Gauri Khan, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Ed also appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India.