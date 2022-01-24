'Doobey' from 'Gehraiyaan' highlights Deepika-Siddhant's forbidden love

The makers of the highly anticipated film 'Gehraiyaan' released a brand new track from the film called 'Doobey' on Monday. The track highlights actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi`s whirlwind romance in the film.

Written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha, the sweet-flowing music of 'Doobey' is composed by OAFF and Savera and designed by Ankur Tewari. This is the first song from the film that has been shared post the release of the trailer.

Speaking of the first song, Ankur shared, "From the onset I knew that the music of `Gehraiyaan` had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters.

"Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika`s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song."

Designed by Ankur, the alluring song is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia a.k.a OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha.

Alongside Deepika and Siddhant, the film also features Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.