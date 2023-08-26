Diplo cried at airport after learning about his mother's death

The music world is enveloped in sorrow as renowned producer Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, shares the heart-wrenching news of his mother's passing. Taking to social media to express his emotions, Diplo reflects on his mother's unwavering support for his music and her impact on his life.

In a candid post on his social media account, Diplo wrote, "My momma just passed away. I would trade a kidney to take away the cosmic gut punch I feel right now. I cried in the airport bathroom. I made a small puddle and then almost slipped. Now I’m gonna walk into the ocean and look for a shark to fight, might be the only cure for grief. She was my first and purest love. I hope someone will make me feel safe like you always did."

In another statement posted on Instagram, the producer also revealed that one of his two sisters passed away in July. He wrote, "I lost my sister and my mom this summer. My Uncle said to me “Damn, That’s the only two women you can truly trust in this life."

Despite facing health challenges that confined her to a chair and an oxygen tank for the past decade, Diplo's mother remained a constant source of inspiration for him. In another Instagram post, he shared, "Every time I come home she was there on her oxygen mask and chair wearing my 2XL merch. Sometimes, it was so silly but she loved everything about me. She told me how handsome I was whenever she saw me. She was my number one everything and I could never do anything wrong in her eyes. I really did light up her life. She loved my babies too, she was so proud of the little men they are becoming."

"She got to spend time with them last month with me because of Amy. I’m so happy that happened. My sister died in July and I think she brought our family together more than we have ever been. My mom was suffering a lot in her soul but also her body was fighting a fight she wasn't going to win. Momma knew me and my dad & my sister Kelly were ok. She knows we are good we gave her that peace. My dad held her hand at the last breath. They had been married since high school. We are safe but she needed to be with my sister Amy somewhere better. I miss you, Barbara Jean, you were the brightest light in my life, I just had a ten-minute cry in the bathroom at CDG airport sorry to the Janitor," he continued.

The heartfelt tribute showcases the profound impact his mother had on his life and career. The music community and fans offer their condolences as Diplo navigates through this difficult time, with his honesty and vulnerability serving as a reminder of the universal nature of grief and the power of shared experiences.

