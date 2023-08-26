Bizarre! Tommy Lee asks wife Brittany Furlan to flash her breasts during concert

We are all aware of singer Tommy Lee's wild side, and during his recent gig, Tommy crossed all the lines. During his recent performance at a Mötley Crüe’s concert in El Paso, Texas, the Wild Side singer asked the concertgoers to flash their breasts. Later, he went on to ask her wife Brittany to remove her top and flash her breasts.

The video of the 60-year-old singer asking his wife to flash her breast has gone viral. In the clip, Lee says, per Page six, ''I’m going to bring my wife out here and show you her f—king t-ties. There are f—king t–ties right there. You guys ready for this?"

Wearing a white tank top and cargo, Britney joined her husband on stage and, without any hesitation, flashed her breasts at the jam-packed crowd.

"That’s f—king t–ties. That’s right, that’s right," he shouted and gave his wife a kiss.

Soon the video went viral. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, ''This is absolutely disgusting. Also, you can see someone's mom realize they were on camera after they posted her.''

"Tommy Lee’s wife showed us her tits tonight, so that was cool," another user added.

After dating for a few years, the rockstar married Furlan on February 14, 2019, one year after they got engaged.

Before Furlan, Lee was married to Heather Locklear and Elaine Starchuk. However, his most famous marriage was with Pamela Anderson in 1995. Furlan and Pamela share two sons, Brandon and Dylan.