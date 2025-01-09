Payal Kapadia and her film All We Imagine As Light continue to dominate the award season. A few days after the movie lost at the Golden Globes 2025, it secured a nomination at the prestigious Directors Guild of America (DGA) awards.

Advertisment

On January 8, the nominations for the 77th DGA Awards were revealed, revealing that Kapadia has secured a nomination in the First-Time Director category.

Apart from Payal, the other nominees in this category are: Megan Park for My Old Ass, RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys, Halfdan Ullmann Tondel for Armand, and Sean Wang for Didi.

All We Imagine As Light's loss at Golden Globes 2025

Advertisment

Kapadia's film made history when it secured two nominations at the Golden Globes, which has been seen as a precursor to the Academy Awards. The movie was nominated in the Best Director and Best Non-English Film category. Unfortunately, the movie was not able to clinch the victory in either of the categories.

Also read: Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light make it to BAFTA Awards 2025 longlist

The female-centric movie has made waves globally since its historic win at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where it won the Grand Prix award. Following this victory, the movie has been dominating the headlines.

Advertisment

--All We Imagine as Light (2024)



Dir. Payal Kapadia pic.twitter.com/72Fvb2Bx6W — Lee Yun (@LeeYunnes) January 3, 2025

The movie has also earned nominations for prestigious awards like the Critics Choice Awards and won the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best International Film Award at the New York Film Festival.

Also read: Barack Obama shares list of favourite films: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light is the top pick

More about the movie

Written and directed by Kapadia, the cast of the movie includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

Set in Mumbai, India, the movie revolves around three females and their struggles. Prabha (Kani Kusruti), is a nurse, who is living a lonely life away from her husband, who left her a few days after their marriage. She shares her apartment with a junior nurse Anu (Divya Prabhu), who is madly in love with her boyfriend and is struggling to find a private spot in the city to spend some private time with him. Prabha’s best friend Parvati (Chhaya Kadam) is a widow who is in a fight with a builder who wants to demolish her chawl (slum house). In this chaotic life, how these three women find their desired ending makes the rest of the story.