Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich part ways, two months after getting engaged

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have parted ways after two months of beign engaged.



As per sources, the singer, 28, and the actor, 29, have called off their engagement to focus on their respective careers. They were reportedly struggling to make their relationship work.

''It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," a source said. There is no official announcement from the couple yet.

The couple started dating in March, and almost spend their lockdown together. In July, Max popped the question on a dreamy beach proposal setup. They announced their engagement on Instagram by sharing a photo of themselves kissing.



The news comes days after Lovato slammed the old messages from Ehrich professing his love for Selena Gomez. Lovato claimed that the viral screenshots were fake.