New Delhi, India

Days after grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's tunes, Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai with her little daughter Dua Padukone Singh.

Deepika has maintained a relatively low profile, with only a few public appearances since welcoming her daughter in September. However, on Monday (Dec. 9), the actor was captured at the Kalina airport as the mother-daughter duo returned to the city after a brief trip to Bengaluru.

On Monday, the Piku actress was spotted at the airport with her daughter. In the viral photos and video, the actress is seen holding her baby in her arms as she exited the airport with her team.

Deepika, who has not yet revealed the face of her baby girl, was seen holding Dua close to her. Like always, the actress looked gorgeous in the red dress with a stylish pair of sunglasses. She tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Watch the video here:

Deepika at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

After months of absence, Deepika enthralled her fans and concertgoers with her surprise appearance at Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru.

On Dec. 6, the actress made her first public appearance after delivering her daughter Dua in September. Deepika had super fun at the concert as they grooved on the singer's high-beat songs.

Deepika Padukone attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bangalore omg ?? pic.twitter.com/zII9VnOLXD — ? (@elitestanning) December 6, 2024 ×

Several videos of Deepika, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, dancing to Dosanjh's hit tracks have gone viral.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child on September 8.

Deepika's professional front

The year 2024 was quite busy for the actress, with three big releases. She was seen in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.