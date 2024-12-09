New Delhi

Don’t we all just love SS Rajamouli’s vision in films. Be it Baahubali or RRR, the ace filmmaker has a penchant for larger-than-life stories. The makers of RRR have something huge for Rajamouli fans as they announced a documentary on him, understanding his take on movies in general and much more.

The official account of RRR on X announced with a poster and wrote, "The world saw the glory. Now witness the story! ???: ?????? & ?????? Documentary film coming this December."

The announcement did not specify the exact release date or whether the documentary will be released on OTT.

About RRR

A global phenomenon, RRR is originally a Telugu language film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Sara, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters; Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

RRR grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The film was later released on Netflix.

The Rajamouli film created history in many departments – the biggest being worldwide acclaim as it won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu”. The film also won the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Award in the Best Original Song category.

