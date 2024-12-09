New Delhi, India

Ranbir Kapoor made several heads turn with his jaw-dropping appearance at the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

At the festival, he also met Hollywood actor and director Olivia Wilde. Both of them struck a pose for the shutterbugs together.

Ranbir and Olivia also had a brief chat as they stood beside each other for the pictures. Several photos and videos of them have taken the internet by storm.

Ranbir and Olivia make a fashionable appearance

Ranbir and Olivia made a stylish appearance at the festival. The Bollywood actor looked handsome in an Indo-western look that featured a bright red Bandhgala coat with black pants. He accessorised his edgy look with a pair of sunglasses. Olivia, on the other hand, carried a look inspired by a Greek goddess. Her look featured an elegant strapless dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with chunky golden bracelets. The actor's hair was styled in a centre-parted straight hairdo that perfectly matched with her classic outfit. On her makeup side, she kept it simple with winged eyeliner and nude lips.

Apart from meeting Olivia, the Animal actor also talked about his plans to do Hollywood projects. “Well, of course. If the opportunity arises for that it would be very exciting for me but I'm even more excited to make a film made by my people, my country and take it around the world,” he told Deadline.

Ranbir's talks about his upcoming film Ramayana

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is having a packed schedule. He's working on two most anticipated projects, first is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, second is, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Talking about Ramayana, the actor confirmed that the shooting of the first part is completed. ''It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about—family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics. So I'm very very excited about that," he told Deadline.