Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played child Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s film, dies at 19

In a shocking turn of events, actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal passed away. Suhani died on Saturday (Feb 17) morning. She was 19 years old. The exact cause of her death has not been revealed.

As per reports, Suhani was undergoing treatment at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She suffered a fracture in leg some time ago, however, the side effects of some medication during the treatment of her leg, led to an accumulation of fluid in her body, and caused serious health complications that led to her tragic death. No official confirmation has been made on Suhani's health yet.

Who is Suhani Bhatnagar?

The untimely demise of Suhani has sent shock waves across the country, and her fans are mourning her untimely demise. Soon after the news of her death came out, Aamir Khan's production house mourned her demise. In the grief note shared on the production's Instagram handle, they wrote, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani.''

"Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace (sic)."

