Allu Arjun confirms Pushpa 3 at Berlin Film Festival, says 'we do want to make it a franchise'

Pushpa 3 is in the talks! Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rule, which will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. Months before the big release of the second part, Allu talked about the potential third part of the movie.

Arjun is currently attending the Berlin Film Festival, where he teased audience with the part three of his blockbuster movie.

In an interview with Variety, Arjun said, ''You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.''

He added, ''I just want to see how people abroad are going to see this film, and try to understand how they view Indian cinema, just understand how film festivals are and what kind of films are watched and what is the mindset of the people that come there.”

The actor went on to spill the beans on the much-awaited second part of the movie.

"‘Pushpa 2 is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you’ve seen in Pushpa 1, because it is the lower end of the spectrum that you’ve seen. You’ll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterisation. So (in 'Pushpa 2') you’ll see him on a very high note, you’ll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterisation, in terms of this scale and presentation, and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to 'Pushpa 1'. It’s going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterisation.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as his wife Srivally, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.