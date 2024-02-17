Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple before wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot. The couple will reportedly exchange vows on February 21, 2024, in Goa, India. Before the big day, the couple sought blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today.



On Saturday (Feb 17), Rakul and Jackky were spotted at the temple to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh. For the day outing, Rakul wore a pink anarkali suit adorned with white embroidery. She accessorised her look with oxidised jewellery. Meanwhile, Jackky wore a simple green kurta with black pants.



Rakul and Jackky began their pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai, starting with a vibrant dhol night at the groom's home. The venue was decked out with lights and vibrant colours as the dhol beats set the vibe of the night.

In the video, Rakul arrived at Jackky's home with her brother and father. The couple will tie the knot in the two-day intimate wedding celebration that will conclude on February 21 in Goa. Close friends and family will attend the ceremony.



Originally, the couple planned a destination wedding in the Middle East. However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to promote Indian tourism and places, he urged celebrities and other influential people to marry in their own country instead of choosing a wedding venue in abroad.

A source close to the couple told Pinkvilla, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”

A few weeks ago, Jackie and Rakul sought blessings at the Ram Mandir replica temple in Mumbai. Jackky went on to share the photos on his Instagram and wrote, Mesmerised with the Ram Mandir Replica Rath. Peaceful and divine. @rakulpreet @shweta_shalini #JaiShreeRam.”



Rakul and Jackky have been dating for a while now before they made their relationship official in October 2021.