Coldplay gives a shoutout to BTS for 'Fix You' cover on MTV Unplugged

It was a big night for BTS fans as the Korean pop band performed on MTV Unplugged giving the recently aired episode a twist of their own.

While BTS sang their own hit songs like ‘Dynamite’, ‘Telepathy’ among others, a track that caught the attention of fans was their version of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’.

The song also times appropriately as the world continues to brave the coronavirus pandemic.

After the MTV Unplugged performance, BTS fans stormed the internet with responses. But one response that stood out was from the Coldplay band members themselves to their song’s cover.

Coldplay posted a tweet praising BTS' beautiful cover of Fix You. Coldplay wrote “Beautiful” in Korean and added three white hearts to the tweet. Coldplay's members' frontman vocalist, rhythm guitarist and pianist Chris Martin, lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, sent their love to the Korean pop band. They tagged BTS’ official Twitter handle.

Not only that, Coldplay even embedded BTS' Fix You performance video for fans to watch.

‘Fix You’, is part of Coldplay's 2005 album X&Y. It is described as alternative rock and Brit-pop song, which was inspired by a personal tragedy in Chris Martin's life.