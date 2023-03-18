Celebrity Cricket League 2023 prize money: Check semi-final schedule & live-streaming details

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 prize money: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 is entering its final phase next week as fans continue to expect thrilling contests in Semi-final matches on Friday, March 24 and then the grand finale on Saturday, March 25. The Indian sportainment league commenced in 2011 and brings together stars and actors from 8 regional film industries on the cricket pitch. Over the past years, the league has grown popular among Indian cricket and movie lovers, with TV viewership going through the roof and media across India giving it wide coverage.

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 prize pool

Just three matches down the line, we will get our winner for the 2023 edition of the Celebrity Cricket League. Four teams are still in the fray, and they are Karnataka Bulldozers, Telugu Warriors, Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes. So, fans are excited to know how huge the prize pool is for this edition of the CCL.

As of now, we are yet to get any official announcement from the CCL regarding the prize pool and total prize money for the winning team and players. However, we can draw an estimate based on previous tournaments and several media reports available online. Some media reports hint that the total prize pool could range between 1 and 2 crore rupees for this edition of the CCL.

How to watch CCL 2023 semi-final matches live? Live streaming and broadcasting details

The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of CCL 2023 semi-final matches in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will make highlights of the CCL 2023 semi-final matches available for viewers as well.

CCL 2023 semi-final matches full schedule

Friday, March 24: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors – Semifinal 1 – 2:30 PM IST, Visakhapatnam

Friday, March 24: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes – Semifinal 2 – 7:00 PM IST, Visakhapatnam

When will CCL 2023 semi-final matches be played?

CCL 2023 semi-final matches will be played on Friday, March 24.

Where will CCL 2023 semi-final matches be played?

CCL 2023 semi-final matches will be played in Visakhapatnam.

Where will CCL 2023 semi-final matches be live-streamed?

CCL 2023 semi-final matches will be live-streamed on ZEE5 app.

What time will CCL 2023 semi-final matches start?