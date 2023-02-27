CCL 2023 points table: Telugu Warriors top the charts after latest match- Check the updated team standings

CCL 2023 points table: The Telugu Warriors is on a winning spree and has not moved to the top with four points and a net run rate of 2.229. They moved after beating the Bengal Tigers by eight wickets in Jaipur on Saturday, February 25. This match brings Bengal Tigers down to number six in the table and is yet to open their account in the championship. A total of eight teams from regional Indian cinema industries are competing with each other to win the 2023 edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). This championship of Indian regional stars was started back in 2011.

In the latest edition of the league, 19 matches will be played during the tournament and the final match will be held on March 19. Eight teams consist of- Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs.

One of the main reasons for the Bengal Tigers being at the bottom is their net run rate, which is -1.450, which is not healthy by any means. Like the Warriors, Manoj Tiwari’s Bhojpuri Dabanggs are also unbeaten in the tournament. They are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of 1.568.

They defeated the Chennai Rhinos by nine wickets in their last match. The Rhinos started their campaign with a whopping 10-wicket win over Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes but failed to carry the momentum against the Dabanggs. The Heroes stayed at the bottom of the points table.

CCL 2023: Telugu Warriors vs. Bengal Tigers match recap

The match between Telugu Warriors and Bengal Tigers was a competitive one as both teams had equal chances of winning. Jishu Sengupta was at his very best as he scored 83 runs and helped the Bengal team set a massive target of 115 runs for the Warriors to chase down.

However, the partnership of Ashwin Babu and Akhil Akkineni of the Warriors was hard to beat down. The duo made sure that the warriors chased down the target with as many as 11 balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, Dabanggs romped past the Rhinos, who were in red-hot form. Skipper Manoj Tiwari led from the front and guided his team through to victory.

CCL 2023 Points Table: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Team Standings & Rankings

POS TEAM M W L P NRR 1 Telugu Warriors 2 2 0 4 2.229 2 Karnataka Bulldozers 2 2 0 4 1.871 3 Bhojpuri Dabanggs 2 2 0 4 1.568 4 Chennai Rhinos 2 1 1 2 1.34 5 Mumbai Heroes 2 1 1 2 -1.591 6 Punjab De Sher 2 0 2 0 -1.263 7 Bengal Tigers 2 0 2 0 -1.45 8 Kerala Strikers 2 0 2 0 -2.784

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Full schedule, date, time and venue

Date Time (IST) City/State Matches 18-Feb-23 14:30 Bangalore Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers 18-Feb-23 19:00 Bangalore Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers 19-Feb-23 14:30 Chandigarh Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs 19-Feb-23 19:00 Chandigarh Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher 25-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos 25-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher 26-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 26-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers 04-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs 04-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors 05-Mar-23 14:30 Trivandrum Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher 05-Mar-23 19:00 Trivandrum Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers 11-Mar-23 14:30 Chennai Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 11-Mar-23 19:00 Chennai Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos 12-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs 12-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher 18-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1 18-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2 19-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Final Match

How to watch Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live in India?

The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of the CCL T20 tournament in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri