CCL 2023 points table: Telugu Warriors top the charts after latest match- Check the updated team standings
CCL 2023 points table: The Celebrity Cricket League 2023 started on February 18 and saw many top Indian actors and film stars competing with each other on the cricket ground. Here are the updated points table of all teams after the latest match between Telugu Warriors and Bengal Tigers.
CCL 2023 points table: The Telugu Warriors is on a winning spree and has not moved to the top with four points and a net run rate of 2.229. They moved after beating the Bengal Tigers by eight wickets in Jaipur on Saturday, February 25. This match brings Bengal Tigers down to number six in the table and is yet to open their account in the championship. A total of eight teams from regional Indian cinema industries are competing with each other to win the 2023 edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). This championship of Indian regional stars was started back in 2011.
In the latest edition of the league, 19 matches will be played during the tournament and the final match will be held on March 19. Eight teams consist of- Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs.
One of the main reasons for the Bengal Tigers being at the bottom is their net run rate, which is -1.450, which is not healthy by any means. Like the Warriors, Manoj Tiwari’s Bhojpuri Dabanggs are also unbeaten in the tournament. They are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of 1.568.
They defeated the Chennai Rhinos by nine wickets in their last match. The Rhinos started their campaign with a whopping 10-wicket win over Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes but failed to carry the momentum against the Dabanggs. The Heroes stayed at the bottom of the points table.
CCL 2023: Telugu Warriors vs. Bengal Tigers match recap
The match between Telugu Warriors and Bengal Tigers was a competitive one as both teams had equal chances of winning. Jishu Sengupta was at his very best as he scored 83 runs and helped the Bengal team set a massive target of 115 runs for the Warriors to chase down.
However, the partnership of Ashwin Babu and Akhil Akkineni of the Warriors was hard to beat down. The duo made sure that the warriors chased down the target with as many as 11 balls to spare.
Earlier in the day, Dabanggs romped past the Rhinos, who were in red-hot form. Skipper Manoj Tiwari led from the front and guided his team through to victory.
CCL 2023 Points Table: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Team Standings & Rankings
|POS
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|P
|NRR
|1
|Telugu Warriors
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2.229
|2
|Karnataka Bulldozers
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.871
|3
|Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.568
|4
|Chennai Rhinos
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1.34
|5
|Mumbai Heroes
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.591
|6
|Punjab De Sher
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.263
|7
|Bengal Tigers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.45
|8
|Kerala Strikers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-2.784
Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Full schedule, date, time and venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|City/State
|Matches
|18-Feb-23
|14:30
|Bangalore
|Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
|18-Feb-23
|19:00
|Bangalore
|Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|19-Feb-23
|14:30
|Chandigarh
|Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|19-Feb-23
|19:00
|Chandigarh
|Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
|25-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
|25-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
|26-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|26-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
|04-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|04-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|05-Mar-23
|14:30
|Trivandrum
|Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
|05-Mar-23
|19:00
|Trivandrum
|Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
|11-Mar-23
|14:30
|Chennai
|Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|11-Mar-23
|19:00
|Chennai
|Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
|12-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|12-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
|18-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
|18-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
|19-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Final Match
How to watch Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live in India?
The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of the CCL T20 tournament in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.
Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri
The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will have highlights of the CCL 2023 matches available for viewers as well.