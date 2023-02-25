CCL 2023 live streaming: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs match time, preview, points table & schedule

CCL 2023 live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League will see Chennai Rhinos taking on Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the 5th match of the tournament on February 25, Saturday. This week, all four matches of CCL will be played in Jaipur. The match goes live at 2:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off a victory in their opening matches. Captain Arya is leading the Chennai camp while Manoj Tiwari is leading the Bhojpuri squad. In the previous match, Arya’s team defeated Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes by 10 wickets, while the Bhojpuri camp thrashed Punjab de Sher by 25 runs in Raipur. The team winning this match will comfortably sit at the top of the points table. All details regarding the upcoming CCL match, along with updated standings, points table and full CCL schedule are given in the article.

CCL 2023 Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs match details

The 5th match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will be played between Chennai Rhinos taking and Bhojpuri Dabanggs in Jaipur. The venue is Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the ZEE5 OTT app.

How to watch CCL 2023 livestream: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs

Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs CCL 2023 match will be broadcasted on several channels across the Zee network in 8 languages. Here is the full list of channels where CCL matches will be telecasted LIVE:

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The livestream of the matches will be available on ZEE5 OTT app. You can download the app on your mobile phone and smart TV to watch the match in any language.

CCL 2023 Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs full squad

Chennai Rhinos team squad CCL 2023

Arya (Captain), Vishnu, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shanthanu, Prithvi, Ashok Selvan, Kalaiyarasan, Shiva, Bharath, Ramana, Aadhav, Dasarathi, Sharran, Bala Saravanan, Sathya

Bhojpuri Dabanggs team squad CCL 2023

Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav (Vice Captain), Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Ajhoy Sharma, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan, Sushil Singh, Abhay Sinha, Khesari Lal Yadav, Jay Yadav, Surya Dwivedi, Vikash Singh, Pawan Singh, Santosh Singh, Ajay Srivastav, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Anil Samrat

CCL 2023 updated points table

So far, 4 matches of the CCL 2023 have been played, and Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos are siting at the top of the points table. Here is the updated points table of CCL 2023. Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue