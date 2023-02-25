ugc_banner

CCL 2023 live streaming: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs match time, preview, points table & schedule

WION Web Team
Jaipur, IndiaUpdated: Feb 25, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

CCL 2023 match 5 live streaming details Photograph:(Twitter)

CCL 2023 live streaming: Chennai Rhinos will clash with Bhojpuri Dabanggs today in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Here are all the details about the match, along with updated standings, points table and full CCL schedule

CCL 2023 live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League will see Chennai Rhinos taking on Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the 5th match of the tournament on February 25, Saturday. This week, all four matches of CCL will be played in Jaipur. The match goes live at 2:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off a victory in their opening matches. Captain Arya is leading the Chennai camp while Manoj Tiwari is leading the Bhojpuri squad. In the previous match, Arya’s team defeated Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes by 10 wickets, while the Bhojpuri camp thrashed Punjab de Sher by 25 runs in Raipur. The team winning this match will comfortably sit at the top of the points table. All details regarding the upcoming CCL match, along with updated standings, points table and full CCL schedule are given in the article.

CCL 2023 Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs match details

The 5th match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will be played between Chennai Rhinos taking and Bhojpuri Dabanggs in Jaipur. The venue is Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the ZEE5 OTT app.

How to watch CCL 2023 livestream: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs

Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs CCL 2023 match will be broadcasted on several channels across the Zee network in 8 languages. Here is the full list of channels where CCL matches will be telecasted LIVE:

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The livestream of the matches will be available on ZEE5 OTT app. You can download the app on your mobile phone and smart TV to watch the match in any language.

CCL 2023 Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs full squad

Chennai Rhinos team squad CCL 2023
Arya (Captain), Vishnu, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shanthanu, Prithvi, Ashok Selvan, Kalaiyarasan, Shiva, Bharath, Ramana, Aadhav, Dasarathi, Sharran, Bala Saravanan, Sathya

Bhojpuri Dabanggs team squad CCL 2023
Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav (Vice Captain), Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Ajhoy Sharma, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan, Sushil Singh, Abhay Sinha, Khesari Lal Yadav, Jay Yadav, Surya Dwivedi, Vikash Singh, Pawan Singh, Santosh Singh, Ajay Srivastav, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Anil Samrat

CCL 2023 updated points table

So far, 4 matches of the CCL 2023 have been played, and Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos are siting at the top of the points table. Here is the updated points table of CCL 2023.

CCL 2023 updated points table

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue

Date Time (IST) City/State Matches
18-Feb-23 14:30 Bangalore Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
18-Feb-23 19:00 Bangalore Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
19-Feb-23 14:30 Chandigarh Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
19-Feb-23 19:00 Chandigarh Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
25-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
25-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
26-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
26-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
04-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
04-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
05-Mar-23 14:30 Trivandrum Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
05-Mar-23 19:00 Trivandrum Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
11-Mar-23 14:30 Chennai Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
11-Mar-23 19:00 Chennai Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
12-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
12-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
18-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
18-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
19-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Final Match

