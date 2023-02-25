CCL 2023 live streaming: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs match time, preview, points table & schedule
Story highlights
CCL 2023 live streaming: Chennai Rhinos will clash with Bhojpuri Dabanggs today in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Here are all the details about the match, along with updated standings, points table and full CCL schedule
CCL 2023 live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League will see Chennai Rhinos taking on Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the 5th match of the tournament on February 25, Saturday. This week, all four matches of CCL will be played in Jaipur. The match goes live at 2:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off a victory in their opening matches. Captain Arya is leading the Chennai camp while Manoj Tiwari is leading the Bhojpuri squad. In the previous match, Arya’s team defeated Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes by 10 wickets, while the Bhojpuri camp thrashed Punjab de Sher by 25 runs in Raipur. The team winning this match will comfortably sit at the top of the points table. All details regarding the upcoming CCL match, along with updated standings, points table and full CCL schedule are given in the article.
CCL 2023 Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs match details
The 5th match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will be played between Chennai Rhinos taking and Bhojpuri Dabanggs in Jaipur. The venue is Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the ZEE5 OTT app.
How to watch CCL 2023 livestream: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs CCL 2023 match will be broadcasted on several channels across the Zee network in 8 languages. Here is the full list of channels where CCL matches will be telecasted LIVE:
Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri
The livestream of the matches will be available on ZEE5 OTT app. You can download the app on your mobile phone and smart TV to watch the match in any language.
CCL 2023 Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs full squad
Chennai Rhinos team squad CCL 2023
Arya (Captain), Vishnu, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shanthanu, Prithvi, Ashok Selvan, Kalaiyarasan, Shiva, Bharath, Ramana, Aadhav, Dasarathi, Sharran, Bala Saravanan, Sathya
Bhojpuri Dabanggs team squad CCL 2023
Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav (Vice Captain), Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Ajhoy Sharma, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan, Sushil Singh, Abhay Sinha, Khesari Lal Yadav, Jay Yadav, Surya Dwivedi, Vikash Singh, Pawan Singh, Santosh Singh, Ajay Srivastav, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Anil Samrat
CCL 2023 updated points table
So far, 4 matches of the CCL 2023 have been played, and Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos are siting at the top of the points table. Here is the updated points table of CCL 2023.
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|City/State
|Matches
|18-Feb-23
|14:30
|Bangalore
|Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
|18-Feb-23
|19:00
|Bangalore
|Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|19-Feb-23
|14:30
|Chandigarh
|Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|19-Feb-23
|19:00
|Chandigarh
|Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
|25-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
|25-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
|26-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|26-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
|04-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|04-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|05-Mar-23
|14:30
|Trivandrum
|Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
|05-Mar-23
|19:00
|Trivandrum
|Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
|11-Mar-23
|14:30
|Chennai
|Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|11-Mar-23
|19:00
|Chennai
|Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
|12-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|12-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
|18-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
|18-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
|19-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Final Match