BTS' RM new shirt has a very special message for his fans in Bengali and Hindi

On Sunday, BTS member RM delighted all his fans, especially the Indian Army, with his recent photo dump. RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, teased his millions of fans with a bunch of pictures. However, what intrigued his desi fans was the print on his shirt, which had a special message for his fandom.

Taking to his Instagram, RM shared a carousel of photos that showed RM in a yacht, his funny selfie, a snap of a picturesque view, and other things. However, the one picture that has attracted the eyes of the netizens is the closeup shot of the singer's blue shirt, which had several messages written in different languages like Hindi, Bengali, English, Portuguese and others.

The fourth picture showed Namjoon wearing a dark blue shirt featuring messages in yellow written all over it. One line in Bengali reads, "Ami tomake bhalobashi (I love you)." The set of pictures also showed RM in his studio, apparently working on his music. While another showed a monochrome picture of RM.



Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, ''Water taxi". BTS 10-year anniversary - The seven-boy band turned 10 on June 13. Marking the big milestone, RM shared a sweet message dedicated to millions of his fans.



In the message, he wrote, ''There have been endless new waves reaching new heights. There are so many late nights that I do not remember. Myself at 20 and 30 feel like completely different people. Now, my past self feels more unfamiliar.''

''It is quite special to feel enchanted by certain words. For a noun to become a pronoun. For bulletproof to become BTS, for army to become [BTS’s fan club] ARMY..We’ve had very special experiences that we can never experience again. Looking back, even if I was momentarily soaked in reminiscence, I was used to kicking down doors and stepping out without rest.'' All BTS members to enlist in the army by year-end Recently, a report came out revealing that all BTS members will be enlisted in the military by the end of this year. The oldest member, Kim Seokjin, aka Jin and J-Hope are already serving in the military. The left members Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will also be enlisted in the military by the end of this year. A report said, "They will fulfil their scheduled activities, such as Suga's world tour and Jungkook's solo ventures in the first half of the year. Despite being eligible for postponement, Jimin, V and Jungkook decided to prioritise their military service and reunite with fans sooner."