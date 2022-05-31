BTS' Jungkook removes all Instagram posts ahead of White House visit, leaves fans baffled

K-pop boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys reached the United States on May 29 ahead of their meeting with the POTUS Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C.. And, today on May 31, they will finally meet Biden to discuss Asian hate crimes and what can de done to fix the issue.

Hours before the White House meeting, BTS' golden maknae Jungkook has left fans drowning in confusion as he has removed all of his Instagram posts. Seeing their icon take down his photos and videos from the social media platform, ARMY took to Twitter to inquire about the same.

One user wrote, "As I witnessed Jungkook delete the entire Instagram post, I panicked and tried to tell him to stop, but I couldn't. Hope you alright!! (sic)"

Another tweeted, "#junkook wae wae wae We used to cry about #TAEHYUNG we will make ocean of tears now. (sic)" Meanwhile, one twitterati said, "what now??? #junkook i miss you. (sic)"

While it's still unclear why the BTS member has wiped out his Instagram feed, many believe that this stint might be a part of the promotions of his upcoming album 'Proof'. Referring to the album's release, a fan wrote, "I wonder is he doing what western artist do usually before they release albums. Or is his account got h@-cked? (sic)"

Meanwhile, RM, J-hope and Jin have been sharing pictures and videos from their US trip on social media. Recently, RM visited the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and captured snaps of the paintings there. He also clicked a few selfies in a park and uploaded them in a photo dump post.

J-hope, on the other hand, shared pictures of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, along with some selfies.