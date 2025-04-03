Bruce Springsteen knows how to keep his fans engaged as the singer-songwriter recently announced that a new project called “Tracks II: The Lost Albums” will be out soon.

On April 2, Bruce Springsteen teased that Tracks II will be everything about instrumental music. Alongwith the announcement came a video with instrumental music. The project is one from his archival collection as it shows stuo paperwork dated from 1993 (the session from his Oscar-winning song “Streets of Philadelphia”) and 1997. The video had the tagline: “What was lost has now been found.” It also includes the date April 3, 2025 but it’s unclear whether the album will be unveiled or more information about the project.

Meanwhile, Bruce had released “Tracks” recently which featured 4-CD, 66-song collection of unreleased material from across his career that was issued in 1998.

Multiple archival collections

Springsteen has released multiple archival collections since the first “Tracks” dropped nearly 27 years ago. He has previously released expanded anniversary editions of his classic albums “Born to Run,” “Darkness on the Edge of Town” and “The River,” as well as dozens of live recordings available on his website.

In an interview with Variety in 2017, Bruce spoke about making more records than he’s released. “Why didn’t we release those records? I didn’t think they were essential. I might have thought they were good, I might have had fun making them, and we’ve released plenty of that music [on archival collections over the years]. But over my entire work life, I felt like I released what was essential at a certain moment, and what I got in return was a very sharp definition of who I was, what I want to do, what I was singing about. And I still basically judge what I’m doing by the same set of rules,” he said at the time.

New tour

Bruce Springsteen will also kickstart his European tour next month. He teased the album earlier in the week.

What fans suspect is that Bruce Springsteen’s album will also feature a full-band version of his “Nebraska” album which the singer recorded but then abandoned in 1981 and ’82.

Another good news for his fans – the biopic of the making of that album “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” starring Jeremy Allen White is slated for release later this year.