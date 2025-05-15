Published: May 15, 2025, 06:31 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 06:31 IST

Story highlights Entertainment On the opening night of his European tour with his E Street Band, Bruce Springsteen made some political messaging and spoke of Trump administration in the US.

Bruce Springsteen has always been very vocal about his dislike for Donald Trump. On the opening day of his European tour with his band E Street Band, Bruce spoke about America and how the Trump administration is ruining his “beautiful country”.

He said, “The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times.”

Bruce told the crowd, “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration. Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Bruce was pretty vocal even during the presidential elections in which Trump won against Kamala Harris. At the time, Bruce would be seen playing in rallies for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He said at one rally, “She’s running to be the 47th president of the United States. Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant. He does not understand this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American. And that’s why November 5, I’m casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I urge all of you who believe in the American way to join me.”