Britney Spears’ reason for not attending Met Gala 2022 will leave you shocked!

Met Gala is the biggest fashion event on the celebrity red carpet calendar and fashionistas from across the globe push the boundaries to make major style statements as per the event’s theme of the year. According to Britney Spears, she was supposed to make her Met Gala debut in 2022, however, she decided to skip it and stay back at home.

In her latest Instagram post, she has revealed why she didn’t attend Met Gala 2022 that is famously known as the pinnacle of glitz and glamour.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old popstar took to her Instagram handle to reveal why she decided to skip the event and what she did instead. While sharing a video, the diva wrote, "I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on !!! I hate flying !!! (Sic)”

In the video, she is seen dressed in a red dress covered with black hearts. In her living room, she recorded a few video with her dogs and made a compilation for her Instagram.

Britney, who is mother to two kids Sean Preston and Jayden James, recently shared a post to reveal a tragic news. The singer and her fiance Sam Asghari opened up about their pregnancy loss and shared how they are coping up with it.

Britney was expecting her first child with Sam after getting engaged in 2021. However, due to an unfortunate turn of events, the singer had a miscarriage.

The duo shared the sad news on Instagram with this caption, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

Also read: Champions League finale: Camila Cabello kicks off the night with staggering performance

As per the latest reports, she is not interested in making a comeback to the music industry. Currently, she is busy planning a wedding and setting up a new house for her family.