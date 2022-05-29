Champions League finale: Camila Cabello kicks off the night with staggering performance

Camila Cabello is a rockstar!



The 'Senorita' singer delivered a powerpack performance at the UEFA Champions League Final opening ceremony. The Grammy winner singer took the stage at the Stade de France in Paris and energetically grooved in her chart-topping songs, before Liverpool and Real Madrid nail-biting match.



Camila, 25 entered the ground with the group of co-dancers and together they gave a remarkable performance. Like always, Camila paid homage to her Latin heritage with her colourful performance. Apart from Camila, all the dancers and musicians were dressed in yellow, orange and red colour outfits and carried flags and drums as they performed on the pitch.



She was looking breathtaking as she entered the stadium in a white flowing shirt and crop top featuring ruffled sleeves.



Stripping down her ruffle dress, the singer gave a sultry performance in a white bikini set covered with long fringes. She added drama to her look with white long boots, heavy metal jewellery and belts.



The singer sang and danced with her full energy in some of her hits like 'Senorita', 'Bam Bam, 'Don’t Go Yet' Havana' among others.



Impressed with her alluring performance, netizens quickly reacted to her performance. Take a look!

Camila Cabello’s performance was so beautiful. It gave me World Cup vibes not only Champions League. Her bringing culture back to football is incredible. — Caro (@sportycabelIo) May 28, 2022 ×