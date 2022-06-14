Britney Spears made Sam Asghari sign 'iron-clad' prenup before marriage

Pop star Britney Spears tied the knot with personal trainer Sam Asghari on June 9. And, now they are officially husband and wife.

The two have been grabbing headlines for their wedding photos and love story. But the latest reports have brought something new to light. It is being reported that the couple went through some very serious legal legwork before getting married.

Sources close to the couple recently told TMZ that they have an ironclad prenup in place and Sam doesn't get a dime from the fortune the singer made up to this point. The singer also had a prenup in place before she got married to American singer Kevin Federline.

Britney's reported net worth is around $60 million. And to protect the same, she reportedly asked her team to get the ball rolling on the legal discussions.

Sam and Britney got married on Thursday in Los Angeles at the singer's home. Several celebs like Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez were in attendance. However, no one from Britney's family made it to the ceremonies.

On the day of the celebration, Britney's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, crashed the event hours before it started. He was later arrested.

For their wedding garments, they collaborated with Versace. The singer's gown was personally designed by Donatella Versace and reportedly took over 700 hours to make.