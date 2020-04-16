Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake's song 'Filth', singer reacts to her video

Quarantined at her home, singer Britney Spears keeps sharing her day-to-day activities, but in her recent video, she seems to have remembered her ex-Justin Timberlake.



On Wednesday, she danced on a song by Timebnrlake and posted the video on social media.

In the video,38, year-old singer is seen wearing summer top with shorts and a black choker and dances to Timberlake's 2018 song 'Filthy'. Britney captioned the video as,"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you`re supposed to do these days!!!!!" As you can see I`m not really dancing folks ...... I`m just very bored."

The singer also mentioned her breakup and wrote,''PS I know we had one of the world`s biggest breakups 20 years ago ...... but hey the man is a genius!! "Great song JT!!!! Pssst if you KNOW WHAT`S GOOD!!!!!!".

Justin not only liked the video but also posted raised hands emojis and teary-eyed laughing emojis. The couple had dated long back in 1999 and broke up in 2002.