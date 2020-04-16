Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake's song 'Filth', singer reacts to her video

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Apr 16, 2020, 03.52 PM(IST)

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears Photograph:( Twitter )

 Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake break-up was one of the most talked about breakups in the early 2000s

Quarantined at her home, singer Britney Spears keeps sharing her day-to-day activities, but in her recent video, she seems to have remembered her ex-Justin Timberlake. 

On Wednesday, she danced on a song by Timebnrlake and posted the video on social media. 

In the video,38, year-old singer is seen wearing summer top with shorts and a black choker and dances to Timberlake's 2018 song 'Filthy'. Britney captioned the video as,"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you`re supposed to do these days!!!!!" As you can see I`m not really dancing folks ...... I`m just very bored."

The singer also mentioned her breakup and wrote,''PS I know we had one of the world`s biggest breakups 20 years ago ...... but hey the man is a genius!! "Great song JT!!!! Pssst if you KNOW WHAT`S GOOD!!!!!!".

Justin not only liked the video but also posted raised hands emojis and teary-eyed laughing emojis. The couple had dated long back in 1999 and broke up in 2002.

