Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake's song 'Filth', singer reacts to her video

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears Photograph:( Twitter )
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake break-up was one of the most talked about breakups in the early 2000s
Quarantined at her home, singer Britney Spears keeps sharing her day-to-day activities, but in her recent video, she seems to have remembered her ex-Justin Timberlake.
On Wednesday, she danced on a song by Timebnrlake and posted the video on social media.
In pics: The challenges of being in self-isolation- celebrity edition
In the video,38, year-old singer is seen wearing summer top with shorts and a black choker and dances to Timberlake's 2018 song 'Filthy'. Britney captioned the video as,"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you`re supposed to do these days!!!!!" As you can see I`m not really dancing folks ...... I`m just very bored."
This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days 😅😅😅💃!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored 🙄. PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!
The singer also mentioned her breakup and wrote,''PS I know we had one of the world`s biggest breakups 20 years ago ...... but hey the man is a genius!! "Great song JT!!!! Pssst if you KNOW WHAT`S GOOD!!!!!!".
Also read: 'The Godfather' to 'Forrest Gump': Here's your Hollywood nostalgia binge guide
Justin not only liked the video but also posted raised hands emojis and teary-eyed laughing emojis. The couple had dated long back in 1999 and broke up in 2002.