Why is #BoycottBrahmastra trending? Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra 'hurts religious sentiments'

From the trailer, it appeared like the upcoming film 'Brahmastra' is borrowing heavily from Hindu mythology. Yet the makers appear to have managed to antagonise the same community, with a scene showing the hero played by Ranbir Kapur in a temple with his footwear on, which is a break from tradition. The entire cast of 'Bhramastra' was on cloud nine after the tremendous response the trailer has got from the audience. Many netizens were awestruck by the outstanding VFX work in the film, while others were just excited about the Indian superhero saga. But amid all, the trailer landed in trouble after some hawk-eyed netizens spotted the small 'issue'.



Soon after the trailer was launched, several social media users started slamming Ranbir Kapoor and the trailer after they saw him entering the temple premises wearing a shoe. Soon, that led to the #BoycottBrahmastra hashtag trend.

The movie shows Ranbir playing the character named after the Indian god Shiva. In the trailer, Ranbir's character is a free-spirited man before he finds out about the superpower he possesses.



Apart from his character, the trailer shows the star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, playing Ranbir's love interest, Amitabh Bachchan, the one who will guide Ranbir to find his superpowers. Mouni Roy is the antagonist and Nagarjuna Akkineni is playing the role of Anish.

After spotting the mistake, Twiitarati called out the makers for hurting religious sentiments.

Some even commented that this movie is against Hinduism and is another example of Bollywood films ''mocking Hindu Gods and Religious practices.''



