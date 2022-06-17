Big clash! This Diwali it will be Ajay Devgn’s Thank God Vs Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu at the box office

Diwali is the biggest box office weekend for all the Bollywood movies and this year's festival dates are booked by Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' and Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'. So, it will be Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar.



On Friday, T-Series shared the release date of the movie which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie is described as a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones.

''#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra #RakulPreetSingh upcoming #ThankGod set to release this Diwali. Produced by #BhushanKumar #IndraKumar #AshokThakeria is a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message,'' Tseries tweeted.



Meanwhile, in Abhishek Sharma's directorial Akshay will be playing the role of an archaeologist. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharucha, Satyadev and Jacqueline Fernandez.



As we all know, how Bollywood movies are struggling at the box office and Ajay Devgn's recent release 'Runaway 34' and Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan

Pandey' and 'Samrat Prithviraj' were among the movies that flopped miserably at the box office. Before the Diwali clash, Akshay another movie 'Raksha Bandhan' will clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha' this Raksha Bandhan on August 11.