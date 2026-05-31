/Was Madhuri Dixit pregnant with son Arin Nene while filming Dola Re Dola from Devdas? Actor clarifies

Madhuri Dixit has finally addressed the recent claim regarding the making of Dola Re Dola from the iconic film Devdas. The actor has clarified that she was not pregnant during the filming of the popular dance number, shutting down all online speculation.

What's the rumour?

The rumour began after Rubina Khan, a former associate of late choreographer Saroj Khan, shared memories from the song's shoot in an interview with the YouTube channel Bollywood Thikana.

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Recalling the schedule, Rubina alleged that Madhuri was expecting her first child while filming the sequence and faced difficulties performing a few dance movements. "There's a step in which Madhuri ma'am turns and sits down. That shot kept happening from 9 am to 10 pm because she was four months pregnant. So, she couldn't turn properly and was feeling dizzy," Rubina had said.

She further claimed, "She also had a fever at that time. She struggled a lot."

Madhuri Dixit reacts

Reacting to the claim during a conversation with SCREEN, the actress said, “Arin is born in 2003. So, you do the math.”

Madhuri also acknowledged that the filming process was physically exhausting. At the time, she was frequently travelling between India and the United States following her marriage to Dr Shriram Nene.

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"I was under the weather because I was travelling a lot. I was going back and forth, shooting here and going back. And all my shoots were night shoots. So, for me, it was very grueling. I was a little under the weather, but nothing like that," she added.

The actor's elder son, Arin Nene, was born on March 17, 2003, and Devdas had already premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2002 before arriving in cinemas on July 12 that year.

About Devdas

Released in 2002, the film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri in lead roles.