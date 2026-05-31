/Remembering Nargis Dutt: Mother India, Shree 420, Awaara- Watch these 10 iconic movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Nargis Dutt was one of the most prolific actresses in Hindi cinema. For decades, she defined Bollywood’s golden era with her natural acting style and charismatic screen presence and earned widespread acclaim. She was among Indian cinema’s leading stars in the 1950s and early 1960s.
Nargis Dutt left a lasting impact on Indian cinema with her versatility and powerful performances. Known for portraying emotionally complex, realistic characters, she starred in several blockbuster films, including Shree 420, Mother India, and Andaz. On the occasion of her 96th birth anniversary, revisit some of her finest movies available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 1957 epic drama film, Nargis Dutt played Radha alongside Rajkumar, Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumar.The narrative depicts her as a poor righteous woman who struggles to raise her children while going up against Sukhilala, a greedy moneylender.
Where to watch: YouTube
The actress portrayed Neena and shared the screen with Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. Dilip falls in love with his best friend Neena. But a tragic turn comes when he learns that she is already engaged to Rajan.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In the 1951 classic, Nargis played Rita, a strong-willed, modern woman. The story follows Raj (Raj Kapoor), a petty thief who desires to be good but is driven by circumstance and falls in love with Rita.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
The movie is backed by a star-studded cast which includes Nargis Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Nadira, Lalita Pawar and more. It follows Ranbir Raj, an honest, educated man from a small town who goes to Bombay and faces a moral struggle between wealth, greed, and ethical living. Dutt plays Vidya, Raj's love interest.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
It explores the romantic story of Pran (Raj Kapoor), a sincere and sensitive man who falls deeply in love with a local mountain girl named Reshma (Nargis). Their pure love faces severe obstacles, including intense opposition from Reshma's father.
In 1967's mystery thriller, the actress played the role of Varuna, who meets Pratap (Pradeep Kumar) during a stormy night. They marry, and then Pratap finds out that Varuna has some strange habits. He meets with Dilip (Feroz Khan), who claims to be Varuna's lover.
The massive romantic hit features Nargis and Dilip Kumar. Directed by Kidar Sharma, the narrative follows Vijay, an atheist who falls in love with Meeradevi, a bhajan-singing devotee. Due to her illness, both are drawn to each other, but somewhere the tragedy puts Meera in doubt.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 1952 romantic thriller features Nargis in a dual role as Roop and Mohini. When Roop learns that she has a sister, Mohini, she warmly welcomes her into her home. However, things change unexpectedly when Mohini falls in love with Roop's fiancé.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Dutt was seen in a portrayal of Kammo, who loves Sumankumar (Pran). When her father disapproves of her relationship with Kumar, Kammo runs away to be with him. However, when she meets Sagar (Raj Kapoor), she falls in love with him, which turns her life upside down.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Nargis portrays Chandra, a fiercely loyal woman. At the behest of his father, Raj (Raj Kapoor) writes letters to Chandra. However, unbeknownst to him, it is Neelu, Chandra's sister, who responds to his letters and falls in love with him.