/'Getting family into the whole thing': Manoj Bajpayee says he received threats amid Ghooskhor Pandat row

Manoj Bajpayee has recently opened up about the backlash he faced surrounding his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. The actor revealed that the controversy led to threats, trolling and even personal attacks involving his family.

What's the controversy?

The project received criticism soon after it was announced as part of Netflix’s 2026 slate. Several users objected to the title and alleged that it hurt the sentiments of a particular community. As the controversy intensified, the issue reached the courts, leading the makers to apologise and assure the public and authorities that the title would be changed before release.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Manoj Bajpayee reacts

During an interview with PTI, the actor revealed neither he nor the team had anticipated such a strong reaction. "We didn’t expect it. But when it happened, in two days’ time we put out our apology. If anything is offending anyone with that much of intensity, we as creative people are always there to mend our ways or correct ourselves," he said. "I personally feel that the title change is not going to be such a huge thing, we are creative people, we can come up with ten different titles and they will be equally exciting."

According to Bajpayee, the controversy did take an emotional toll on the team. "Were we affected? For some time. Till the time we did put out our post, we were assessing the situation without getting affected too much mentally," he added revealing that he personally received threats. "But I must tell you that when the threats were coming to me, I was also travelling continuously without any fear. When people are trolling you, abusing you and getting your family into the whole thing, I feel empathy for them."

People misunderstood the intention

He further argued that many reactions emerged before people understood what the film was actually about. "The film talks about something else. But I think on social media now people are impatient and they are eager and desperate to come out with their opinion without even knowing fully about the subject matter," he said. “I'm a person who is very curious for knowledge, I'm a well-educated person, and I don't have any intention, I don't have that energy and time to argue with people, who are that impatient with their opinion or who are not even bothering to educate themselves. So, why to argue with them? Don't get into the mud with the people who like to roll you into the mud.”

About Ghooskhor Pandat

The controversy began after the release of the film’s first-look teaser at Netflix’s Next on Netflix 2026 event. Following the criticism, the teaser was removed, and the new title is yet to be announced.