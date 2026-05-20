/Did you know? Madhuri Dixit was four months pregnant while shooting ‘Dola Re Dola’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Devdas is considered a cult classic of Indian cinema and was the highest-grossing Indian film. The film, which features Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, still holds a special place in the hearts of millions. But do you remember the song 'Dola Re Dola'? While the track still mesmerises the audience with its unique choreography and the electrifying chemistry between Dixit and Rai, a recent report is making rounds online, leaving fans in shock.

Was Madhuri Dixit four months pregnant in "Dola Re Dola"?

Rubina Khan, a former crew member of the late choreographer Saroj Khan's team, revealed that Madhuri Dixit was four months pregnant and was suffering from fever during the filming of "Dola Re Dola" from Devdas.

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In a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, quoted by The Indian Express, Rubina Khan recalled the intense rehearsals for the famous song. She stated, “It took 17 days to shoot that song. Rehearsals happened for at least a month. We rehearsed separately, and the lead actors rehearsed separately.”

Khan went on to discuss Madhuri Dixit's difficulties while filming for the track. “There’s a step in which Madhuri ma’am turns and sits down. That shot kept happening from 9 am to 10 pm because she was four months pregnant. So, she couldn’t turn properly and was feeling dizzy," she said.

"Madhuri Dixit didn't ask for changes"

Rubina Khan also revealed that the actress was not feeling well and continued performing without asking for changes. “She also had a fever at that time. She struggled a lot. She’d never ask for a step to be changed. Whatever Master Ji said is set in stone," recalled Rubina.

Madhuri Dixit Photograph: (X)

The former crew member praised Dixit's courage and compared her to newer artists. She said, "Newer artists would still tell Master Ji that a step is tough and if it can be changed. But Master Ji would seldom change a step, she suggested. She insisted on doing the same step anyhow."

Madhuri Dixit came from the US to India for Devdas

In 1999, Madhuri Dixit married cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Madhav Nene. The two tied the knot in a private, traditional ceremony in the US. The actress moved to the United States and settled in Denver, Colorado. She stepped away from Bollywood to focus on her family and raised their two sons, Arin and Ryan.

According to some reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the one who convinced Dixit to return to India from the US for the project. Later, the movie went on to become one of the year’s biggest successes.

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