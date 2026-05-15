/From Hum Aapke Hai Kaun to Mrs Deshpande: Watch 8 movies and TV shows of Madhuri Dixit on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most prominent Indian actresses. She has delivered numerous iconic performances in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Tezaab and many more, which cemented her status as one of the leading ladies of the film industry in the 1990s. On the occasion of her birthday, let's revisit some of her must-watch movies and TV shows available on OTT platforms.