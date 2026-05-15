/From Hum Aapke Hai Kaun to Mrs Deshpande: Watch 8 movies and TV shows of Madhuri Dixit on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Madhuri Dixit turns 59 today. Celebrating her birthday, let's revisit some of her most acclaimed projects, which solidified her status as one of the most versatile and prolific actresses in Bollywood.
Madhuri Dixit is one of the most prominent Indian actresses. She has delivered numerous iconic performances in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Tezaab and many more, which cemented her status as one of the leading ladies of the film industry in the 1990s. On the occasion of her birthday, let's revisit some of her must-watch movies and TV shows available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Salman Khan as Prem and Madhuri Dixit as Nisha, who fall in love with each other. The plot took a turn when Nisha's sister met with an accident and died, which led her family to request that she marry Pooja's husband for the sake of her nephew.
Where to watch: YouTube and Apple TV
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cult romantic film features Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi, a warm-hearted mistress who falls in unconditional love with Dev (Shah Rukh Khan). As soon as Dev learns that his childhood love, Paro (Aishwarya Rai), marries another man, he becomes a self-destructive alcoholic and finds solace with courtesan Chandramukhi.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is one of the most acclaimed films, featuring Dixit alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kashmira Kapoor. The story follows Nisha, who falls in love with Rahul, the dance director, who is drawn to Pooja. The narrative escalates when Pooja gets engaged to Ajay (Akshay Kumar).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The romantic action drama centres on Madhuri Dixit, who plays the role of Mohini, a talented dancer. Her life becomes entangled when she gets trapped by an abusive, alcoholic father and a notorious gangster, Munna (Anil Kapoor).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Abhishek Chaubey's comedy thriller follows con men Khalujaan (Naseeruddin Shah) and Babban (Arshad Warsi). They soon become involved with widowed heiress Begum Para (Madhuri Dixit) and Muniya (Huma Qureshi), leading to a complex web of complicated twists and turns.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Dixit plays Mrs Deshpande, who, after spending 25 years in jail for her heinous crimes, is dragged back into the crime world when the police seek her help with a new case that mirrors the methods of her original crimes.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Dhak Dhak girl featured as Saraswati in the romantic drama. The portrayal depicts her as a strong-willed woman who fights to save her husband, Raju (Anil Kapoor), from his manipulative, greedy stepmother, Laxmi Devi (Aruna Irani).
Where to watch: Netflix
It follows the mysterious disappearance of Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand (Madhuri Dixit), which led her peaceful and quiet life into chaos. It explores her life surrounded by dark secrets, an abusive husband, and financial ruin.