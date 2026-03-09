/Tumbbad 2: Prosthetic designer Shaune Harrison drops a major hint about the sequel-'one main character...'

The sequel to Tumbbad has been creating a buzz since its announcement, and with Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining the cast, the excitement among fans has doubled. Now, acclaimed prosthetic designer Shaune Harrison has dropped a hint about one of the main characters in Tumbbad 2.

He has worked on several big Hollywood films such as Harry Potter, Captain America, Star Wars, and more.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shaune Harrison on Tumbbad 2

Harrison recently opened up about the meticulous process involved in creating the character’s appearance. "I mean, there is one main character that we're doing, for which we go through three different looks. And they're quite extensive makeups," Harrison said. So what the interesting side of that is, obviously, we'll have double makeups as well, because we always want to make sure, you know, with any film you do, you'll have a stunt double and the acting double."

Also Read: Vijay summoned by CBI for questioning over Kakur stampede case

He reportedly also spoke about the filmmaking logistics that make the process even more demanding. "So you have to make multiples of makeups because whenever you do a makeup on an actor, it's only ever used once. So if the actor's in it for 30 days, we have to make 30 exact pieces." he added. “But you have all the moulds. So fingers crossed the audience don't realise that it's a completely different time. We shot it, but it looks exactly the same. And for us, we always love doing new things.”

"Every script is different"

Speaking about the demand of each film, he said, “You know, every script comes in, it's different. And you read and you go, okay, we can do this three different ways. You know, you don't want to hold up the crew, the director and the producer. So whenever you're doing tests and stuff, that's what you sort out beforehand. Tests are the really important part of it. Because, you know, if it doesn't work, we'll rechange it.”

About Tumbbad 2