Vijay summoned by CBI for questioning over Kakur stampede case

Tamil actor and TVK chief Vijay has been summoned by the CBI on Tuesday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case. The actor has to appear for questioning on March 10 at the CBI headquarters.

The actor was earlier questioned by the agency on January 12 and 19. During the probe, the CBI has gathered material that needs further questioning and clarification from the actor, the officials said. A new notice has been served to him.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 people injured, during Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur.

In October 2025, the apex court asked the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation and also constituted a supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the agency’s investigation.

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria had said the stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country. It has wide ramifications with respect to the lives of citizens, and enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kin is of utmost importance, the court said.