/Tumbbad 2: After Sohum Shah’s cryptic post, sources reveal the seven-year journey behind the film

Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tumbbad 2, recently drew attention for his latest social media post. While the image itself generated interest, it was the brief caption that sparked wider discussion among his fans.

What does Sohum Shah's latest post mean

Interestingly, the sentiment expressed in the caption appears to echo the journey behind the film itself. According to industry sources, the making of Tumbbad 2 has been a years-long process driven by patience, passion, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling. "The caption actually captures the spirit of the entire process,” the source said.

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"A lot of people assume making a sequel is easier because the world already exists. But with Tumbbad 2, the challenge was perhaps even greater. There is a responsibility that comes with taking forward a story that audiences have loved and carried with them for years. Everyone involved wanted to make sure the next chapter lived up to that legacy."

The journey of Tumbbad 2

The journey of developing Tumbbad 2 has spanned nearly seven years. Close to five years were spent developing and refining the screenplay, while the last two years have gone into research, planning, design, world-building and extensive preparation.

"We never wanted to rush Tumbbad 2," the source added. "The idea was always to take the time needed to build a story worthy of the world that was created in the first film. Every stage of the process has involved immense effort, discussion and attention to detail."

Insiders further suggest that, "The intention was never to make a sequel simply because people wanted one. Every creative decision has been guided by what serves the story best. The team wanted the next chapter to feel organic to the world of Tumbbad while adding something meaningful to its mythology."

Over the years, the sequel has quietly evolved behind the scenes, with extensive work going into shaping its narrative foundation and visual identity. Industry insiders suggest that significant time and effort have been invested in crafting a cinematic experience that honours the legacy of the original while charting its own path forward.

"There has been an enormous amount of work behind the scenes. In many ways, the team has poured its blood, sweat, heart and soul into this film. That is why Sohum’s words resonate so strongly with what the journey has actually been," it further adds.

About Tumbbad 2

Tumbbad 2 is being led by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. The film is directed by Adesh Prasad, who is helming the highly anticipated next chapter of the Tumbbad universe.

Pen Studios, known for backing blockbuster films such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, joins hands to bring the film to life on a grand cinematic scale.