/Has Alia Bhatt joined the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD? Here's what we know

Social media on Tuesday was buzzing with the news of Alia Bhatt joining the sets of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD . Fans speculated if Alia was replacing Deepika Padukone in the film or roped in to play a new character. One would recall that Deepika Padukone walked out of the sequel earlier this year, when her demand of 8 hour work shift was not met. Since then, the makers have not announced who would be replacing Deepika in the sequel.

Rumours of Alia Bhatt in Kalki 2898 AD

Several social media pages cited sources claiming that Alia will play a major role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. While some initially believed she was replacing Deepika as Sumathi (SUM-80), others reported it was a new role. It was also reported that she had already shot a few scenes for the film in Hyderabad. As the news caught fire, excited fans also made comments like, “alia bhatt and sai pallavi in one movie?? no one talk to me rn.”

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Kalki 2898 AD team reacts to rumours

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a spokesperson for the film refuted the news about Alia shooting for Kalki 2898 AD. When asked to confirm if she has been roped in for the sequel, the spokesperson said, “There’s no official clarity yet. Someone posted it on social media, and everyone else copied and pasted it as news. There’s definitely no clarity regarding her casting yet.”

So far, neither Alia nor the team of Kalki 2898 AD have publicly addressed the rumours.

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2898 AD

Earlier this year, Deepika’s exit from the sequel created a storm in the film industry and opened up discussion about work hours and work ethics on film sets. Deepika first exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and then days later the production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that she will also not star in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

“This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” they wrote, making the announcement in September 2025.

In February this year, when news broke that Sai might be replacing Deepika as SUM-80, a source was quoted as saying, “Nothing has been finalised yet. But yes, the makers are looking at Sai to play SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit. They think she’ll be a perfect fit for the role.”