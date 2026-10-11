/The Dirty Picture 2: Ektaa Kapoor confirms sequel to Vidya Balan's 2011 film

Ektaa Kapoor has announced the sequel to The Dirty Picture, which was released in 2011. The original drama explored the life of a woman who challenged societal attitudes towards sexuality. The producer confirmed that the next instalment is in development.

Ektaa Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2

While speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, she revealed that she has been considering the project for some time and now feels she has a story worth bringing to the screen. "One very big film I'm making is The Dirty Picture 2. I'm planning it after 15 years. This time, I believe there is a story I want to tell. The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality. Ab sexuality is about your choice. Maine kabhi usse victim ki tarah nahi dekha. I saw her as someone who celebrated her sexuality, and the film did so well," she said.

However, she did not reveal other details about the film.

About The Dirty Picture

Directed by Milan Luthria, The Dirty Picture was released on December 2, 2011. The film starred Vidya Balan in the lead role, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor.

The drama revolved around Reshma, an aspiring actress who adopts the screen name Silk and gradually establishes herself in the film industry through her bold screen persona.

The film charted her rise to stardom, complicated relationships and the struggles of living up to people’s expectations.

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The character is inspired by the late South Indian actress Silk Smitha, who was known for her distinct screen presence and had acted in over 450 films in her career. Her life and the circumstances surrounding her death at the age of 35 in Chennai drew a lot of public attention.

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Vidya's performance earned widespread appreciation and won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. The film also became a commercial success. It reportedly grossed ₹117 crore at the box office.